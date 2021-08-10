WATCH: Man Catches Great White Shark While Fishing on Beach in Cape Cod
It’s not every day you catch a great white shark when you’re out fishing. However, that’s exactly what happened to Cape Cod beachgoer, Matt Pieciak. Pieciak was having a get-together at Nauset Beach with his family on Sunday. According to a New York Post article, he’d been playing cornhole along the shore when he heard his pole rattling. What happened next definitely made for a memorable family mini-vacation.outsider.com
