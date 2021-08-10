Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

WATCH: Man Catches Great White Shark While Fishing on Beach in Cape Cod

By Shelby Scott
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not every day you catch a great white shark when you’re out fishing. However, that’s exactly what happened to Cape Cod beachgoer, Matt Pieciak. Pieciak was having a get-together at Nauset Beach with his family on Sunday. According to a New York Post article, he’d been playing cornhole along the shore when he heard his pole rattling. What happened next definitely made for a memorable family mini-vacation.

outsider.com

Comments / 2

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

162K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Cod Fishing#Fish#Cape Cod#The New York Post#The Globe#The Charlotte Observer#Ocearch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Chatham, MAwhdh.com

Pilot spots 3 great white sharks swimming close to shore off Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot flying near the coast of Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon spotted three great white sharks swimming close to shore off Chatham, officials said. The sharks were seen less than 100 yards off North Island Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Florida Statekiss951.com

This Shark Encounter At A Florida Beach Was A Little Too Close

I haven’t been to the beach this year but after watching this video, I’m completely fine with literally dipping a toe in the water whenever I go. We’re two weeks removed from shark week and it seems as if sharks are getting closer and closer to our shores. I think I also heard that shark biologists want us to start calling shark attacks “negative shark encounters.” I have one experience encountering a shark.
AnimalsOnlyInYourState

A 1,400-Pound Great White Shark Has Been Spotted Off The Jersey Shore

Sharks are regularly spotted off the Jersey Shore. There are so many different breeds that call the Atlantic Ocean home, after all! And even though New Jersey is actually where the shark attacks that inspired “Jaws” occurred, sharks are hardly ever a threat to New Jersey beach days. One utterly massive shark, though, was recently tracked along New Jersey, and his size is making headlines, per Newsweek.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Man On Deep-Sea Fishing Trip Sustains Severe Injuries In Attack By 3-Metre-Long Shark

A man has sustained severe leg injuries after being attacked by a shark during a deep-sea fishing trip in Western Australia. The man in his 30s was reportedly attacked by the shark at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the remote Varanus Island off the Pilbara coast. The fishing charter group provided the injured man primary aid on their vessel. He was then transported overnight to the Exmouth boat ramp, where St. John WA ambulance crew and fisheries officers were waiting to take him to the hospital, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.
AnimalsThe Independent

Drone footage shows man chilling while surrounded by sharks

Amazing drone footage shows Lee Schaffer floating on his back surrounded by blacktip reef sharks in French Polynesia. In the video, Schaffer seems completely nonplussed by all the blacktip reef sharks swimming around him as the drone continues to fly higher. Blacktip reef sharks are known for their curiosity –...
Sciencedronedj.com

Drone captures fishermen’s daylong battle with 487-pound shark in New York

Shark frenzy is continuing at New York’s Long Island beaches. And it’s the drone pilots who are making the most of it. But while many are leveraging the clear waters and sunny days to film whatever’s going on under the surface, Tim Regan’s week has been a bit more exciting. After all, it’s not every day you witness a fishing crew fight a 487-pound thresher shark within a quarter-mile of the beach.
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Fish with giant human-looking teeth caught

That’s a hell of a smile. When people think of fish, with very few exceptions, they rarely think of big teeth. A fisherman in North Carolina, however, shocked beachgoers when he reeled in a fish with a huge smile. Nathan Martin caught the toothy animal while fishing in Nags Head...

Comments / 2

Community Policy