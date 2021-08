STURGIS, S.D.–Three people died in motorcycle crashes on Friday, the opening day of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured in a crash south of Sturgis. A southbound pickup was passing a group of motorcycles when it collided with a northbound Harley Davidson. Both occupants of the cycle were thrown off. The 70 year-old male driver was dead at the scene. The 71 year-old female passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with serious, non life threatening injuries.