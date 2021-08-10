Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Conference names Majestic Lane as chief equity officer

By Ahmari Anthony
Pittsburgh Business Times
 3 days ago
In this role, Lane will lead the Conference’s efforts to encourage inclusive growth and economic racial equity in the 10-county region.

Pittsburgh, PA
