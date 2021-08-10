Allegheny Conference names Majestic Lane as chief equity officer

UPMC has won a victory in court with its plans to build a hospital in Jefferson Hills, but it’s not clear on whether it will continue with prepandemic plans for it. A ruling Aug. 9 from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania overturned an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas ruling that had sided with the Jefferson Hills Zoning Hearing Board’s ruling in 2019 that rejected AAUE, a subsidiary of UPMC, on its plans for rezoning to build a hospital at the former Practice T golf court. Neighbors had challenged the town’s approval process in heated meetings beginning in 2018.