In the heat of summer, there's nothing better than a scoot and a dip. At least, that is how area teenagers Dalton McIntire and Grayston Buxton would have liked to have spent their Tuesday — first by working up a sweat performing tricks on their scooters at Walton Skate Park, then by cooling off in the water at the nearby Walton Aquatic Center. But with the pool closed for the rest of 2021, and the sun offering some relief for a few days anyway, the two dedicated most of their afternoon to practicing their jumps, tail-whips, bar-spins, rail-grinds, and various other maneuvers at the skate park — which remains open to the public during daylight hours.