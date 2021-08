Red Deer Games Have Confirmed The Release Date Of Its Visual Novel The Last Survey. Essay Games along with RedDeer.Games have come together to release an immersive, unique, narrative video game with a minimalist aesthetic that gives players a truly different experience. RedDeer.Game have confirmed that the Last Survey will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on 6th August 2021. Fans can pre-order the game here for USD$14.99, however the game is currently 40% off and available for USD$8.99.