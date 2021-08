Do you like Ice Nine Kills? That seems to be a question everyone struggles with. Straight out of Boston comes another heavy metal band with tricks up their sleeves. Fronted by Spencer Charnas, Ice Nine kills is a band who gets their inspiration from literature and horror movies, such as 2018’s The Sliver Scream album, which gave us songs about horror movies, and The American Nightmare based on, you guessed it, Wes Craven’s horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street. If you’re unaware, it’s a movie about a man with knives on his fingers. The album Savages is about the fictional Texas Chainsaw Massacre and, diving deeper into their catalog, I found the song “Hell In The Hallways” to be quite enjoyable (based on Carrie).