Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers nursing home forced to close after failure to meet basic health, safety requirements

WINKNEWS.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nursing home in Southwest Florida is closing after experiencing a number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the facility since the pandemic began. Both an employee and a patient at Heritage Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Fort Myers brought their concerns about COVID-19 in the facility to our attention in spring 2020. They feared for their health and the people being treated there.

www.winknews.com

