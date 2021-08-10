Cancel
Who’s Ready for Specialty Dining at the Oogie Boogie Bash?

By Rikki Niblett
touringplans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are are attending the Oogie Boogie Bash this year at Disney California Adventure, you’ll be able to take advantage of one of two unique dining opportunities that will give you special reserved viewing for the Frightfully Fun Parade! Guests can choose from either the Wine Country Trattoria Oogie Boogie Bash Parade Dining or the Sonoma Terrace Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.

