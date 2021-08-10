Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, TN

Franklin Police seeking suspect in burglary

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Police Department is looking for a suspect for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Franklin last month. The police reported that the suspect allegedly stole a purse on July 8 around 4:20 p.m. at The Academy of Cool Springs Daycare in Franklin. Police said the suspect used a credit card from the purse at a local Wal-Mart in Franklin charging a total of $828 and then using the same card a Kroger in Brentwood for a Toal of $818.

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Credit Card#Franklin Police#Wal Mart#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
EnvironmentCNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Damage from Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake is already being seen in some neighborhoods in Haiti. Photos from Les Cayes, Haiti, show damaged buildings and rubble in the streets. This is what some of the damage in Les Cayes looks like:. 2 hr 38 min ago. Haiti's prime minister is traveling...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy