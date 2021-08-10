Franklin Police seeking suspect in burglary

The Franklin Police Department is looking for a suspect for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Franklin last month. The police reported that the suspect allegedly stole a purse on July 8 around 4:20 p.m. at The Academy of Cool Springs Daycare in Franklin. Police said the suspect used a credit card from the purse at a local Wal-Mart in Franklin charging a total of $828 and then using the same card a Kroger in Brentwood for a Toal of $818.