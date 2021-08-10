Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Real Reason Restaurants Don't Sell Both Coke And Pepsi

By Lauren Rothman
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to soda, we all have a favorite. Maybe your soft drink of choice is refreshing ginger ale; maybe it's fruity orange soda; or maybe it's licorice-y root beer. Whatever your poison, one thing is clear: Americans love soda. Sales data shows that while soda consumption in the U.S. is down from an all-time high in the 1990s, the average American still downs a whopping 40 gallons of the sugary stuff per year (via IBISWorld).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Restaurants#Fast Food#Soda Sales#Food Drink#Americans#Ibisworld#Business Insider#Just Restaurant Supplies#Mcdonald#Subway#Domino#Taco Bell#Pizza Hut#Arby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Employee Video Shows How KFC Pot Pies Are Really Made

Kentucky Fried Chicken may have been known for its buckets of fried chicken ever since opening its first franchise location in 1952. But since it began selling pot pies in 1995 (via the Los Angeles Times), they have arguably become just as much of a staple on the menu. Originally introduced as a limited edition item in a select part of the country, KFC's pot pies didn't sound destined to take off all that significantly (via Fast Food Menu Prices). However, the fast food chain decided to officially add them to its regular menu. In 2012, HuffPost reported that pot pies were made available in all the KFC locations across the U.S. Since then, they have become one of KFC's most popular items.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that is renowned for its incredibly mighty burgers, crazy advertising campaigns, and uncanny ability to enrage its rivals with constant jokes and jibes. In fact, according to Forbes, the company that has been flipping huge chunks of meat since 1954 has been involved in "Burger Wars" with its biggest competitor, McDonald's, since the 1970s.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Burgers at This Popular Chain Will Get More Expensive Soon, Executives Say

The post-pandemic recovery currently underway in the quick-service industry is burdened with inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—bumps in the road which have led to price increases at some of our favorite restaurant chains. At Chipotle, you'll now spend about 30 to 40 cents more on a burrito. The price of your favorite comfort food at Cracker Barrel has gone up 4%. And the menu items at Texas Roadhouse have been incrementally getting more expensive since 2020—with another increase likely to take place in October.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

21% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Quality Chicken

Great chicken recipes make dinners easy, and there is so much you can do with this one meat. There are chicken dishes that are so good that you'll want to make them every day, including shredded chicken recipes that you can quickly whip up. But what if you want to take the night off from cooking?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Worst BBQ Sauce According To 45% Of People

The practice of grilling our meat has been around for a while — for about 1.8 million years, in fact, when the first Homo erectus discovered what fire could do to raw ingredients (via LiveScience). And while bastes and barbecue sauces haven't been around for as long, we know that cooks began to use ingredients like fat (butter), spices (salt and pepper), and vinegar to improve the flavors of their meats since the 19th century. We've come a long way since then, and today our meats are prepared on sophisticated grills, and basted with sauces that range from drippings to Worcestershire sauce.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Just Brought Back This Fan Favorite Plus A Decadent New Shake

A classic Burger King meal always includes a dash of nostalgia. Whether you're picking up your favorite order from the drive-through or stopping in and ordering from the counter, as soon as you bite into your burger, sandwich, or side of choice, you'll be reminded of all the fond memories you have of the fast food restaurant. Burger King is hoping to lure in old fans of its food by bringing back a well-loved side dish.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Taco Bell is testing a brand new $7 Cravings Box

If you are a fan of Taco Bell, then odds are you are a fan of their $5 Craving Box. And really who isn’t? There are few things better in the world of fast food then dropping a fiver on the counter and getting a box filled with Taco Bell goodness.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Grab A Bite with Fast Food Deals and Freebies in August

Fast food is food to me! New month, more food. Welcome to August friends, let’s get to eating. I love snagging a good food deal. I mean really, who wouldn’t want an opportunity to buy one get one free?. Fast food deals are abundant this time of year, so you’ll...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's and Starbucks Just Made This Major Policy Change

If a change in rules at two of the country's biggest fast-food chains is any indicator of what's to come, it seems that the carefree days of not wearing face masks indoors are coming to a close. Last week, McDonald's and Starbucks announced another major shift in mask-wearing policies, and here's what customers can expect when visiting their locations.

Comments / 1

Community Policy