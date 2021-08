Sadly, at my church, we are in the process of searching for a new pastor. Matt and his family were with us for six wonderful years, but they have followed God to His next place for them. So, here we are. Looking for a pastor. It is not an easy task. Especially if you are Baptist! Ha! Committee on Committees sets up committees, and on it goes. Honestly, it is not as bad as all that. It doesn’t matter how many committees or committee meetings you have, it all comes down to following God’s guidance.