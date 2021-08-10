Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Burlington; Hunterdon; Mercer; Somerset; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Riegelsville to Fricks, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Somerville, Bensalem, Ewing, Lansdale, Manville, Burlington, Bristol, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Riverside, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum and Hatfield. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 340 and 358. Northeast Extension between mile markers 29 and 30. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 32 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 15 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH