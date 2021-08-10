Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAYTON...EASTERN ALLAMAKEE...CENTRAL GRANT AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Grant and Crawford Counties.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Clayton County, IA
City
Clayton, IA
County
Allamakee County, IA
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Allamakee#Eastern Grant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
Florida StateFox News

Tropical Depression Fred brings flooding risks to Florida, Cuba

Tropical Depression Fred is producing heavy rains over Cuba and the Florida Keys on Saturday as it continues to move toward the west-northwest. In an early morning update on Facebook, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) wrote that the storm was centered approximately 25 miles west of Havana, Cuba and about 125 miles south-southwest of Key West, Florida.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),

Comments / 0

Community Policy