Severe Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAYTON...EASTERN ALLAMAKEE...CENTRAL GRANT AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Grant and Crawford Counties.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0