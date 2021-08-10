Livingston County will not change masking protocols, support for in-person learning
Livingston County has provided updates on COVID-19 masking policies. “Presently, cases are trending upward”, said Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County’s Public Health Director. “We must remember that these are just cases – confirmed, positive cases of COVID-19, both delta and non-delta cases. We have had no recent deaths, and currently, there are four hospitalizations, all of which are unvaccinated individuals.”13wham.com
Comments / 0