Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 sugar coat

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMBA- Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. Researchers identify two sugar-binding proteins that impede the viral entry of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants. The team, spearheaded by researchers at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences – may have found the “Achilles’ heel” of the virus, with potential for pan-variant therapeutic interventions. The findings are now published in the EMBO Journal.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Sars#Recombinant Virus#Camouflage#Europe#The Embo Journal#Spike#Phd#The University Of Linz#Apn01#Apeiron Biologics Rsb#Boku Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
ScienceEurekAlert

New technique identifies proteins in the living brain

For the first time, researchers have developed a successful approach for identifying proteins inside different types of neurons in the brain of a living animal. Led by Northwestern University and the University of Pittsburgh, the new study offers a giant step toward understanding the brain’s millions of distinct proteins. As the building blocks of all cells including neurons, proteins hold the keys to better understanding complex brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, which can lead to the development of new treatments.
Tempe, AZasu.edu

SARS-CoV-2: A theme and variations

How ASU researchers are working to combat a deadly, unpredictable virus. The celebrations were underway. America seemed to be emerging from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis as a vast reduction in infections, hospitalizations and fatalities, driven by improved therapies and a suite of highly effective vaccines, had brought a collective sigh of relief.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Bispecific IgG neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 variants and prevents escape in mice

In this Article, authors Raoul De Gasparo and Mattia Pedotti should not be linked to affiliation 15, ‘Howard Hughes Medical Institute, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY, USA’ and should instead be linked to the equal contribution footnote, 16. In addition, affiliation 14 should read ‘Università degli Studi di Pavia, Pavia, Italy’. The Article has been corrected online.
ScienceScience Daily

Near-atomic look at three ways to thwart SARS-CoV-2 variants

SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies -- microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals -- are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings, announced today in Nature Communications,...
ScienceMedicalXpress

AI reveals how glucose helps the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected? EPFL's Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool...
ScienceScience Now

Effect of natural mutations of SARS-CoV-2 on spike structure, conformation, and antigenicity

Science, abi6226, abi9745, abi7994, this issue p. eabi6226 , p. 642, p. 648. Variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been circulating worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic. Some are termed Variants of Concern (VOC) because they show evidence for increased transmissibility, higher disease severity, resistance to neutralizing antibodies elicited by current vaccines or from previous infection, reduced efficacy of treatments, or failure of diagnostic detection methods. VOCs accumulate mutations in the spike (S) glycoprotein. Some VOCs that arose independently in different geographical locations show identical changes, implying convergent evolution and selective advantages of the acquired variations. A set of three amino acid substitutions in the receptor-binding domain (RBD)—Lys417 → Asn (K417N), Glu484 → Lys (E484K), and Asn501 → Tyr (N501Y)—occurred in the B.1.1.28 and B.1.351 lineages that originated in Brazil and South Africa, respectively. The P.1 lineage that branched off B.1.1.28 harbored a Lys417 → Thr (K417T) substitution while retaining the E484K and N501Y changes. The E484K substitution has attracted attention as a result of its location within the epitope of many potent neutralizing antibodies. The N501Y substitution also occurred in the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the UK and was implicated in increased receptor binding and higher transmissibility of the variant. The B.1.1.7 variant, in turn, shares the His69/Val70 spike deletion mutation with spike from a variant that was implicated in transmission between humans and minks (ΔFVI).
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A tetrameric ACE2 protein broadly neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 spike variants of concern with elevated potency

Antiviral Res. 2021 Aug 7:105147. doi: 10.1016/j.antiviral.2021.105147. Online ahead of print. The SARS-CoV-2 receptor angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) was previously engineered into a high affinity tetravalent format (ACE2-Fc-TD) that is a potential decoy protein in SARS-CoV-2 infection.We report that this protein shows greatly enhanced binding to SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern B.1.1.7 (alpha variant, originally isolated in the United Kingdom) and B.1.351 (beta variant, originally isolated in South Africa) with picomolar compared with nanomolar Kd values. In addition, ACE2-Fc-TD displays greater neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 pseudotype viruses compared to a dimeric ACE2-Fc, with enhanced activity on variant B.1.351. This tetrameric decoy protein would be a valuable addition to SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic approaches, especially where vaccination cannot be used but also should there be any future coronavirus pandemics.
Medical & BiotechScientist

Dissecting the Unusual Biology of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

SARS-CoV-2 is fitter than ever. Its latest incarnation, the Delta (or B.1.617.2) variant, is the fastest-spreading form of the virus yet. First identified in India, which it swept through killing hundreds of thousands this spring, Delta has swiftly become the most dominant coronavirus variant worldwide. While it’s already driving rapid increases in hospitalizations and deaths—overwhelmingly in unvaccinated populations—simply by virtue of being more transmissible, it may also cause more severe disease than some previously dominating SARS-CoV-2 variants.
ScienceNature.com

Structure, mechanism and crystallographic fragment screening of the SARS-CoV-2 NSP13 helicase

There is currently a lack of effective drugs to treat people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 Non-structural protein 13 (NSP13) has been identified as a target for anti-virals due to its high sequence conservation and essential role in viral replication. Structural analysis reveals two “druggable” pockets on NSP13 that are among the most conserved sites in the entire SARS-CoV-2 proteome. Here we present crystal structures of SARS-CoV-2 NSP13 solved in the APO form and in the presence of both phosphate and a non-hydrolysable ATP analog. Comparisons of these structures reveal details of conformational changes that provide insights into the helicase mechanism and possible modes of inhibition. To identify starting points for drug development we have performed a crystallographic fragment screen against NSP13. The screen reveals 65 fragment hits across 52 datasets opening the way to structure guided development of novel antiviral agents.
ScienceNature.com

The lag in SARS-CoV-2 genome submissions to GISAID

To the Editor — Genomic surveillance of the evolving SARS-CoV-2 strains is an important tool for helping control the pandemic1. For efficient surveillance, the first major requirement for analysis of how the virus is evolving and spreading is the availability of all sequenced genomes on an open-access platform that is accessible to researchers worldwide. Therefore, soon after researchers became aware of COVID-19, toward the end of 2019, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an existing platform for sharing influenza virus sequences, began receiving deposits of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences. Here we report an analysis of the median collection to submission time (CST) lag for SARS-CoV-2 sequences to GISAID on a country-by-country basis. Our results suggest that researchers in the United Kingdom are the fastest, logging sequences in a median time of 16 days, which is not only more than 5 times as fast as the upload times of sequences originating from industrial countries such as Japan or Canada, but also 18 times as fast as that of Qatar, among the countries that have sequenced over 1,000 genomes.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Biosensor permits ultra-fast and cheap detection of SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have stimulated innovation on several fronts. One is the development of low-cost methods of clinical diagnosis. Genosensors are a case in point. Based on nucleic acids that detect simple complementary DNA or RNA sequences, genosensors are biosensors that make possible mass testing for immediate and sensitive testing of genetic material.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 N501Y variants of concern and their potential transmission by mouse

The infection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus causes pneumonia of coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) [1]. A portion of patients with COVID-19 develop severe conditions that are closely related to aberrant immunity and local inflammation [2], clinically manifested as cytokine storm, expansion of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and lymphopenia, and the like [3, 4]. As of the end of March 2021, the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in more than 126.6 million of patients with COVID-19, leading to about 2.8 million deaths around the world (Fig. 1a) [5]. Over the past year, considerable efforts had been endeavored to implant public health measures to limit the spreading of SARS-Co-V2. However, before people started to cheer the staged success in the middle of January 2021, another wave of global SARS-CoV-2 spreading is surging up shortly after the fall-off of the second wave of pandemic (Fig. 1a). Similar to the second wave that came up with a highly transmissible variant carrying D614G mutation [6], the third wave of pandemic emerged with a number of different variants, among which three variants, B.1.1.7, B1.351, and P.1, displayed increasing transmissibility, and therefore were categorized by the world health organization (WHO) as variants of concern (VOC). By 29 March 2021, these three variants have been constituting about two-thirds of SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating around the world (Fig. 1b) [5].
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Antioxidant effect of ascorbic acid against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity and P-glycoprotein expression in rats.

Keisuke Okamoto, Fumi Kitaichi, Yoshitaka Saito, Hinata Ueda, Katsuya Narumi, Ayako Furugen, Masaki Kobayashi. Cisplatin (CDDP) is a highly potent anticancer drug that is widely used in the treatment of several cancers. CDDP-induced nephrotoxicity (CIN) is one of the most significant adverse effects, and oxidative stress is thought to be one of the mechanisms underlying CIN. Although there are some studies available on the variability in transporter expression in the kidney after a single CDDP dose, none have reported the change in renal transporter expression after multiple CDDP dose administrations. P-glycoprotein (P-gp), a transporter, is reported to be induced by oxidative stress. Ascorbic acid is a vitamin with antioxidant potential and therefore, may regulate the expression of P-gp transporter and affect CIN. In the present study, our aim was to assess the variability in expression of several renal transporters after multiple CDDP dose administrations and the antioxidant effect of ascorbic acid against transporter expression and CIN. Multiple doses of CDDP affected markers of kidney injury and antioxidants in the kidneys. Also, the expression of P-gp, breast cancer resistance protein, and multidrug resistance-associated protein 4 was upregulated by CDDP. Using a normal kidney cell line, we demonstrated that ascorbic acid attenuated CDDP-induced cytotoxicity due to its high superoxide scavenging ability. CDDP and ascorbic acid were injected into rats once a week for three weeks, and it was observed that co-administration of ascorbic acid attenuated CIN and regulated antioxidant marker. In addition, ascorbic acid reduced P-gp expression, which was upregulated by CDDP. In conclusion, ascorbic acid may attenuate CIN and reverse P-gp-mediated changes in drug pharmacokinetics.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Will COVID-19 become a mostly childhood disease?

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Within the next few years, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes endemic in the global population, COVID-19 may behave like other common-cold coronaviruses, affecting mostly young children who have not yet been vaccinated or exposed to the virus, according to new modeling results. Because COVID-19 severity is generally lower among children, the overall burden from this disease is expected to decline.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Effectively removing CO2 from the atmosphere

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and ETH Zurich have investigated the extent to which direct capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ambient air can help to effectively remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. The result: With careful planning, for example with regard to location and provision of the necessary energy, CO2 can be removed in a climate-effective manner. The researchers have now published their analysis in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
ScienceScience Now

Ultrapotent antibodies against diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abh1766, this issue p. eabh1766, abh1139, this issue p. 818. Worldwide appearance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOCs) with increased transmissibility and resistance to therapeutic antibodies necessitates the discovery of broadly reactive antibodies. We isolated receptor binding domain (RBD) targeting antibodies that potently neutralize 23 variants, including the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, B.1.429, B.1.526, and B.1.617 VOCs. Structural and functional studies revealed the molecular basis for antibody binding and showed that antibody combinations reduce the generation of escape mutants, suggesting a potential means to mitigate development of therapeutic resistance.
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic program protects neurons from degeneration

Researchers at the University of Bonn (Germany) have identified a previously unknown genetic program in the fruit fly. The genetic material involved controls the development of the neurons while also protecting them from degeneration. They have hardly changed in the course of evolution over hundreds of millions of years and also exist in a comparable form in humans. Initial data show that they presumably perform similar tasks there. The results may therefore also provide a starting point for new active ingredients for neurodegenerative diseases. They are published in the journal Neuron.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers reveal metabolic root of Zika virus-induced microcephaly, and a possible treatment

Chinese scientists have recently found that supplementation of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) or its precursors can inhibit Zika virus (ZIKV)-induced neuronal death. This discovery suggests a potential therapeutic strategy for newborns suffering from ZIKV-infection. Prof. XU Zhiheng's group from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology (IGDB) of the Chinese...

Comments / 0

Community Policy