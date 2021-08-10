Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Riegelsville to Fricks, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Somerville, Bensalem, Ewing, Lansdale, Manville, Burlington, Bristol, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Riverside, Hatboro, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum and Hatfield. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 340 and 358. Northeast Extension between mile markers 29 and 30. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 32 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 15 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Montgomery, PA
City
Bristol, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bedminster Township, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Chalfont, PA
City
Hatfield, PA
City
Flemington, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Southern New Jersey#Extreme Weather#Manville#Perkasie#Tinicum#Interstate 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Afghan president appeals for help as Taliban close in on capital

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is calling on the international community to aid in the country’s fight against the Taliban, which has closed in on Kabul as fears grow that the capital could soon be overrun by the insurgent group. The U.S.-backed leader said in a televised address Saturday, his first...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

The tsunami threat from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Haiti region has passed and there is no further tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning System. The US Geological Survey estimates "high casualties" and widespread disaster in Haiti following the massive quake. 14 min ago. Have you been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the U.S. should start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces to stop the insurgent group from capturing the Afghan capital amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops. McConnell said in a statement that “it is not too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy