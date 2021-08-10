Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; Fairfax The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Merrifield, or over Mantua, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Annandale, Springfield, Fairfax, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua, Pimmit Hills, National Harbor, American Legion Bridge, Reagan National Airport, Mclean, Rosslyn, Crystal City, Burke, Oakton and Lincolnia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH