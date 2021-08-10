Cancel
Wake County, NC

Active COVID clusters reported at 9 schools across Wake, Durham and Johnston counties

By T. Keung Hui and
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 clusters have been reported at nine Triangle schools, along with larger outbreaks involving dozens of cases at two charter schools across North Carolina. Salem Elementary School in Apex is reporting 10 COVID-19 cases among students in the latest school cluster report released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services. Smaller clusters were reported at five other Wake County schools, two Durham schools and a Johnston County school.

