To avoid severe COVID-19 outcomes, people with asthma should stay on top of the condition with control medication during the pandemic
Individuals with well-controlled asthma have less severe COVID-19 outcomes than those with uncontrolled asthma, according to a large study conducted by USC and Kaiser Permanente Southern California. The findings, published today in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice suggest that asthma patients, especially those who require clinical...www.eurekalert.org
