Detecting COVID-19 by analyzing lung images using artificial intelligence models

(LOS ANGELES) –Medical imaging has long been a vital tool for the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of many diseases. In recent years, the use of artificial intelligence models has been used in conjunction with this imaging to augment their diagnostic capabilities. By using these models, some features can be extracted from images that may reveal disease characteristics not identified by the naked eye. The power to process data in this intelligent manner can have a big impact on the medical field, especially with the current growth in imaging features and the need for high precision in medical decisions.