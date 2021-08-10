Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Detecting COVID-19 by analyzing lung images using artificial intelligence models

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LOS ANGELES) –Medical imaging has long been a vital tool for the diagnosis and prognostic assessments of many diseases. In recent years, the use of artificial intelligence models has been used in conjunction with this imaging to augment their diagnostic capabilities. By using these models, some features can be extracted from images that may reveal disease characteristics not identified by the naked eye. The power to process data in this intelligent manner can have a big impact on the medical field, especially with the current growth in imaging features and the need for high precision in medical decisions.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Images#Covid 19#Medical Imaging#Tibi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

$2 At-Home COVID-19 Test Could Detect Delta Variant In 55 Minutes

A new COVID-19 diagnostic low-cost test now allows users to self-test for variants at home using a sample of their saliva. According to experts, the test could cost as low as $2. Scientists from Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT),...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Reach Various Layers of Human Retina, Finds Study

Researchers from Brazil have found that SARS-CoV-2 viral particles may reach the various layers of the human retina and also could be associated with this infection's ocular clinical manifestations. In the study, published in the JAMA Network, they presented the case of three patients—2 men and a woman—who died of...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Severe COVID-19: Could the nose be key to prevention?

The immune response in this area is key to the severity of the illness. In severe COVID-19, immune responses are markedly reduced, but inflammatory responses are increased. Focusing on preventive or early therapeutic interventions in the nose and throat may enhance the antiviral response and prevent severe disease. A new...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers present an ultra-precise brain imaging tool

A joint team from the Russian Quantum Center, Skoltech, and the Higher School of Economics has presented a novel supersensitive solid-state magnetometer operating at room temperature. The researchers for the first time used it to detect and record brain electrical activity with a technique called magnetoencephalography, which could become dozens of times cheaper with the new device. The paper was published in Human Brain Mapping.
PharmaceuticalsScientist

Ivermectin (Still) Lacks Scientific Support as a COVID-19 Drug

The available scientific evidence does not support the use of ivermectin, an antiparastic drug, for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside the context of clinical trials, according to a new report from Cochrane, an international organization that reviews medical research and provides guidance about clinical practice. Ivermectin has been...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Early COVID-19 symptoms differ among age groups, research finds

Symptoms for early COVID-19 infection differ among age groups and between men and women, new research has found. These differences are most notable between younger age groups (16-59 years) compared to older age groups (60->80 years), and men have different symptoms compared to women in the early stages of COVID-19 infection.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

FDA OKs Abbott's OCT Imaging Platform With Artificial Intelligence - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Tuesday that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its latest optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging platform powered by the company's new Ultreon Software. This imaging software combines OCT with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide physicians an enhanced, comprehensive view...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Artificial intelligence can help predict the need for ventilators

The pandemic has put immense strain on ICUs, resulting in shortages of staff, beds, personal protective equipment and ventilators. It has also exposed the limitations of traditional predictive algorithms used to predict patient outcomes, manage capacity, and inform triage decisions. Use of artificial intelligence can help refine the raw data...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Global Response to COVID-19 Hurt by Inadequate Sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Better international sequencing efforts are needed to track and respond to new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The lack of sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 variants by the U.S. and other countries is imperiling the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, argues Dana Crawford of Case Western Reserve University in a new Viewpoint published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
ScienceMedicalXpress

AI reveals how glucose helps the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected? EPFL's Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool...
Austin, TXKXAN

What are the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the lungs?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brain fog, exhaustion and difficulty breathing: these are just some concerns from patients who are considered long haulers of the COVID-19. University of Texas Health Austin researchers are studying to better understand the symptoms that linger long after coronavirus has gone. “We’re finding that long COVID is...
Public Healthtowardsdatascience.com

When the World Needed It Most, Artificial Intelligence Failed: How COVID-19 Poked Holes in AI

We should be celebrating how AI improved pandemic responses, but the rollout was messy and the published papers littered with unusable material. COVID-19 triggered a wave of US government spending never seen before. IN 2020 total research and development spending rose in response to the need for technology to fight COVID-19. 55% of the Health and Human Services R&D budget was spent on COVID-19 [1]. This rapid increase in funds was available to researchers around the United States and artificial intelligence was no exception. The massive influx of public funds into AI research was supplemented with private funding from companies like Microsoft and C3.ai [2]. If money solves problems and creates opportunities then surely AI would have improved health outcomes. Unfortunately, the research calls this into question.
Medical ScienceScience Focus

New test can detect which COVID variant is in your spit

Scientists from Harvard University and MIT have developed a new test that can determine which COVID-19 variant you have, using 3D-printed components and costing as little as $2 (approx £1.44) per device. Details of the diagnostic device, along with templates for 3D-printing, have been published online. The team behind the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy