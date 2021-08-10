Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appomattox County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Appomattox, Charlotte, southeastern Campbell, northeastern Halifax and south central Buckingham Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hixburg to near Brookneal. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookneal Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Drakes Branch Pamplin City and Madisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appomattox, VA
County
Appomattox County, VA
County
Campbell County, VA
City
Phenix, VA
County
Charlotte County, VA
City
Brookneal, VA
City
Halifax, VA
County
Halifax County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Appomattox Campbell#Brookneal Charlotte Court#Phenix Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 600 PM CDT At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Matador, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Matador and Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Amherst County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Appomattox, north central Campbell, east central Bedford, and southeastern Amherst Counties and the City of Lynchburg through 915 PM EDT At 841 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lynchburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Concord Forest Madison Heights Boonsboro and Falconerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 630 AM MDT. * At 551 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paxton, or 13 miles east of Ogallala, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Paxton. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 150. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Appomattox County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and south central Virginia. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Appomattox and northeastern Campbell Counties through 800 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rustburg, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Appomattox Concord Rustburg Stonewall Oakville Spout Spring and Spring Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 06:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 745 AM CDT/645 AM MDT/. * At 656 AM CDT/556 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Keystone, or 18 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Big Bald Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Grays Harbor County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING With more steady onshore flow, temperatures are expected to gradually cool. However, temperatures will remain warm throughout the day Saturday.
Campbell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and south central Virginia. Target Area: Campbell; Halifax A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Campbell and north central Halifax Counties through 345 PM EDT At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Long Island, or near Brookneal. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookneal Mike Hat Creek Gladys and Long Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Campbell County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Franklin, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Campbell; Franklin; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Campbell, northern Pittsylvania, south central Bedford and east central Franklin Counties through 745 PM EDT At 711 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ajax, or near Penhook, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Gretna Penhook Leesville Sago and Climax. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CROSBY, FLOYD, HALE, LUBBOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated steady moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing in the typical low spots in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.7 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience low spot flooding include Lubbock, Plainview, Slaton, Floydada, Abernathy, Hale Center, Matador, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ralls, Lockney, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, O`donnell, Cotton Center, and Cone. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST/300 AM PDT/ for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, southwestern Yuma and southeastern Imperial Counties through 315 AM MST/315 AM PDT/ At 225 AM MST/225 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Wellton to Martinez Lake. Movement was southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 36. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Erie and northeastern Crawford Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cambridge Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Riceville, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 06:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEITH COUNTY At 538 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Keystone, or 13 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Broganville, Big Bald Hill and Nevens. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Franklin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central, south central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; Craig; Franklin; Montgomery; Pittsylvania; Roanoke Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Roanoke, eastern Craig, southwestern Campbell, northern Pittsylvania, southwestern Bedford, southwestern Botetourt, Franklin and northeastern Montgomery Counties, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke through 715 PM EDT At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bradshaw to near Sago. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Rocky Mount Altavista Hurt and Gretna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Floyd County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Floyd; Hale; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Floydada, Matador, Idalou, Ralls, Lockney, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Cone, Dougherty, Aiken, Buffalo Springs and Roaring Springs. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sampson, southeastern Harnett and northeastern Cumberland Counties through 315 PM EDT At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Godwin, or 9 miles southeast of Lillington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Coats, Wade, Falcon, Linden and Spivey`s Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 106 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA, NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES At 215 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Ben Hill County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Irwin and Ben Hill Counties through 645 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fitzgerald, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fitzgerald, Ocilla, Mystic, Lulaville, Osierfield, Pinetta, Ashton, Irwinville, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Irwinville Airport, Bowens Mill, Arp, Abba and Queensland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Motley County through 515 PM CDT At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Northfield, or 12 miles north of Matador. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy