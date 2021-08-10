Will the large-scale vaccination succeed in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and how soon?

The availability of vaccines provides a promising solution to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it remains unclear whether the large-scale vaccination can succeed in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and how soon. According to a study conducted by scientists from Beijing Institute of Genomics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (China National Center for Bioinformation), vaccination alone cannot stop the pandemic in some scenarios, and non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) are necessary to complement vaccination and accelerate the end of the pandemic. The article has been published online on May 20, 2021, in the open access journal Quantitative Biology under Higher Education Press.