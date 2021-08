Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.