Medical & Biotech

IVI partners with SK bioscience to conduct late-stage global clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine

 6 days ago

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is partnering with SK bioscience of South Korea to conduct Phase III clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in multiple countries in an effort to accelerate the development of much-needed “Wave 2” vaccines. Funding for this Phase III study has been provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Additionally, IVI, SK, and the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) signed an agreement to jointly conduct antibody testing for the global Phase III trials.

Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine defends against delta variant: study

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine resulted in antibody activity against variants, including the highly transmissible delta variant, six months after the second dose, a study found. However, antibody levels waned over time, and researchers said the results inform the potential need for a booster shot. “Binding and functional antibodies against variants persisted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Moderna Announces FDA Authorization Of Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Immunocompromised Individuals

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an update to the emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) to include a third dose for immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age or older in the United States who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On COVID-19 Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time. The FDA noted in their response that they remain committed to working with Rigel in the development of fostamatinib for COVID-19 as the Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
ScienceEurekAlert

Immunocompromised dialysis patients could benefit from mRNA COVID-19 vaccine third doses

Patients receiving in-hospital dialysis treatment for kidney disease produce a larger neutralising antibody response when given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, compared to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, according to laboratory findings published today (Thursday) as a Correspondence in The Lancet. It is reported that immunocompromised patients will be prioritised to receive a...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate. Saint-Herblain (France), August 11th, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the initiation of a further Phase 3 trial (VLA2001-304) for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
WorldPosted by
MyChesCo

INOVIO and Advaccine Receive Regulatory Allowance for Two Heterologous Prime-Boost Clinical Trials in China Using INO-4800, INOVIO’s COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) this week announced that it has received regulatory allowance for two clinical trials investigating heterologous boosting with INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19, through partner and trial-sponsor Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. together with Sinovac Biotechnology. The studies will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of heterologous prime-boost sequential immunizations using INO-4800 and CoronaVac®, an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac and validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use.
CancerHouston Chronicle

INDIGO Biosciences Announces Addition of TPOR Assay to Pre-Clinical Portfolio

Thrombopoietin Receptor Indicated in Anemia & Blood Cancer Treatment Development. INDIGO Biosciences, the recognized industry leader in nuclear receptor research, has expanded its pre-clinical portfolio to include the Thrombopoietin Receptor (TPOR). Responsible for platelet production, TPOR is primarily used in developing treatments related to familial aplastic anemia and blood cancers, as well as wound healing. This cell-based in vitro assay provides discovery researchers with the ability to quickly make critical decisions about potential drug and treatment candidates before moving into trials.
IndustryEurekAlert

Indian research firms expand their reach

Economic, political and supply chain upheaval in the last two years has led the pharmaceutical industry to shift gears. Many drug discovery projects that were outsourced to China have been moved to India, where contract research organizations (CROs) have established themselves as world-class chemistry service providers. A cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, details how Indian CROs are making a big impact on the chemical enterprise.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral COVID-19 Vaccine

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today reported that its subsidiary Oravax Medical Inc. ("Oravax"), partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) ("Oramed"), is preparing to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally. Oravax's COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine and as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.
Georgia StateBusiness Insider

NRx Pharma Starts Mid-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial In Nation of Georgia

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) has initiated a phase 2b dose-confirmatory trial of the BriLife vaccine against COVID-19 in the Nation of Georgia. The vaccine is developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR). The purpose of the study is to confirm the vaccine's ability to generate an immune response...
NIH trial closes enrolment for Brii Biosciences' Covid-19 antibodies

NIH trial closes enrolment for Brii Biosciences’ Covid-19 antibodies

Brii Biosciences has reported that the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s ACTIV-2 clinical trial in the US completed enrolment for the Phase III part assessing its combination treatment, BRII-196 plus BRII-198, for Covid-19. Obtained from convalesced Covid-19 patients, BRII-196 and BRII-198 are non-competing monoclonal antibodies that neutralise SARS-CoV-2. Funded by...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Shows Protective Neutralizing Antibodies In Late-Stage Trial

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate in around 4,100 adults. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Dubbed VLA1553, the vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint inducing protective chikungunya virus (CHIKV) neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of participants...
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

DelveInsight's COVID-19 Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and pre-clinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the COVID-19 domain.

DelveInsight's COVID-19 Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and pre-clinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the COVID-19 domain. The COVID-19 Pipeline Analysis report offers an in-depth analysis of...
Pharmaceuticalskfgo.com

Arcturus to start clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam

(Reuters) – Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc said on Monday its Vietnamese partner received regulatory approval to start a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the Southeast Asian country. The partner Vinbiocare, a unit of Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate Vingroup, has signed a deal for the domestic manufacturing rights to...

