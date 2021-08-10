IVI partners with SK bioscience to conduct late-stage global clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today reported that its subsidiary Oravax Medical Inc. ("Oravax"), partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) ("Oramed"), is preparing to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally. Oravax's COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine and as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.