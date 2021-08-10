IVI partners with SK bioscience to conduct late-stage global clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is partnering with SK bioscience of South Korea to conduct Phase III clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in multiple countries in an effort to accelerate the development of much-needed “Wave 2” vaccines. Funding for this Phase III study has been provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Additionally, IVI, SK, and the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) signed an agreement to jointly conduct antibody testing for the global Phase III trials.www.eurekalert.org
Comments / 0