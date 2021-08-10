Revere Housing Stability Office Reminds Housing Stability Resources for Revere Residents

New Hampshire’s hot housing market has made it difficult at best for those left behind. Evictions, substandard housing and homelessness are still plaguing this rich state. A panel called the Counsel on Housing Stability has released its first report seeking solutions to the issue. it is part of a three year effort. The Counsel, appointed by the governor, has as its goal 13,500 new housing units in the state within the next three years. Katy Easterly Martey is a member of that council; she is executive director of the New Hampshire community development finance authority. In this podcast, Roger Wood asks her if that goal is attainable.