Revere Housing Stability Office Reminds Housing Stability Resources for Revere Residents
Housing funds and assistance still available for Revere tenants, landlords, and homeowners. REVERE, MA – Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere Office of Housing Stability today remind residents of several eviction prevention resources and housing stability programs to help Revere residents who are in need of stable housing opportunities. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the federal moratorium on evictions, targeting protection in areas at higher risk for COVID-19 transmission. All Revere residents who qualify have the right to stay in their homes under the CDC extension on the eviction moratorium until October 3, 2021. Resources are also consistently updated on www.revere.org/housing.www.revere.org
