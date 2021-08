It’s all about Cade Cunningham and the promise his skills and talents bring over at the side of the Detroit Pistons. Selected first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham carries the burden of having to lead the franchise back to relevance. But don’t let the hype on Cunningham make you forget about Luka Garza, who’s been showing flashes of Dirk Nowitzki in the Summer League.