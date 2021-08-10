Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

Tinker's Kirkland sees local support continuing to fuel base's mission

greateroklahomacity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetirement is just weeks away for Tinker’s current commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, but that does not necessarily mean he is taking it easy or resting on his laurels. Despite the soon-to-be exit from a 34-year career in the military, Kirkland is still actively engaged in leading the sustainment center, something he has enjoyed doing since he first became its commander in August 2018.

www.greateroklahomacity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Education#Oklahoma Legislature#Aerospace Engineering#Air Base#General Motors#American#Boeing#The Air Force#Tinker Air Force Base#Gm#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy