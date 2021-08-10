Tinker's Kirkland sees local support continuing to fuel base's mission

Retirement is just weeks away for Tinker’s current commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, but that does not necessarily mean he is taking it easy or resting on his laurels. Despite the soon-to-be exit from a 34-year career in the military, Kirkland is still actively engaged in leading the sustainment center, something he has enjoyed doing since he first became its commander in August 2018.