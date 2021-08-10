Moore Norman Technology Center launching aerospace technician program
Moore Norman Technology Center has its eyes set on a burgeoning state industry as the career tech institute launches a new program for aspiring aerospace trainees. The career tech institute is developing its first Aerospace Technician Program, set to open by fall 2023. The 18-month program will teach students the core elements required to receive certification as an airframe and powerplant mechanic.www.greateroklahomacity.com
