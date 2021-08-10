Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Moore Norman Technology Center launching aerospace technician program

greateroklahomacity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoore Norman Technology Center has its eyes set on a burgeoning state industry as the career tech institute launches a new program for aspiring aerospace trainees. The career tech institute is developing its first Aerospace Technician Program, set to open by fall 2023. The 18-month program will teach students the core elements required to receive certification as an airframe and powerplant mechanic.

www.greateroklahomacity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Mntc Aerospace#Normantranscript Com
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy