Batman's Sidekick Robin Comes Out. It Makes Sense, If You Were Paying Attention

wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell. That's over, at last. After 80 long years, the fusillade of sneers, slurs and innuendos are finally done with. For decades, homophobes looking to land cheap jokes and queer fans aching to see themselves in the comics they love have shared an unlikely common goal — to shove Robin, Batman's trusty sidekick, out of the closet.

Societyromper.com

Robin Comes Out As LGBTQ+ In New Batman Comic

Robin, Batman’s ever-faithful sidekick, has stepped out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In the latest issue of DC Comics Batman: Urban Legends series, Robin, whose civilian name is Tim Drake, has a “lightbulb moment” about his sexuality after reconnecting with an old friend. That epiphany leads Drake to say yes when his friend eventually asks him out on a date. LGBTQ+ advocates have applauded DC Comics decision to follow Drake as he explores a possible bisexual identity.
EntertainmentTaylor Daily Press

Confirmed after years of speculation: Robin Batman Basic…

The comic book rumor mill has been running for years, if not decades. But it was finally confirmed in DC Comics’ latest Batman comic: Robin, Batman’s friend, is bisexual. The sexuality of Tim Drake – better known as Robin – is the subject of “Batman: Urban Legends”. In this comic, Robin accepts an invitation to go on a date with a guy. Batman fans have long speculated about Robin’s sexual orientation, asking the publisher for years if the character – who first dated girls – couldn’t be attracted to boys either. One reader writes: “Weird, I saw it come out years ago…Congratulations DC on making this happen.”
Entertainmentcityxtramagazine.com

Robin Explores His Bisexuality In New Batman Comic

In his 1954 polemic, “Seduction of the Innocent,” psychiatrist Fredric Wertham railed against comic books as immoral and referred to Batman and Robin, in particular, as “a wish-dream of two homosexuals living together.”. While Wertham’s research has been debunked over the years, it appears he was at least partly right:...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Superman? Batman? Actually, It Makes Total Sense That Harley Quinn Is the Center of the DCEU

In addition to being the title of a cultishly beloved mass-audience disappointment, Batman v Superman could double as a summary of the long-term DC Comics movie strategy. Original Superman series petering out after a low-budget part four? Get Batman up and running. Batman series petering out after a mega-budget part four? Try to get Superman going again. Man of Steel underperformed? Try adding Batman next time, and then maybe skip straight to the Justice League. But after Zack Snyder’s take on a murderous Batman and a murdered Superman, a new DC standard-bearer was needed. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman seemed like a logical successor until her second movie was widely regarded as a disappointment and the third, while announced, has no particular production or release date. As great as Gadot is in the part, this ever-expanding, often-floundering, never-ending incarnation of the DC Comics universe on movie screens could probably use a more chaotic figure as its representative. With characteristic showmanship, that figure has revealed herself: Harley Quinn, as played by Margot Robbie in 2016’s Suicide Squad, last year’s Birds of Prey and the brand-new non-sequel The Suicide Squad.
MoviesComicBook

Batman '89 Robin Designs Revealed

Michael Keaton's Batman is finally getting a Robin. Before Tim Burton decided to leave the Batman franchise and Warner Bros. chose to take the series in a lighter direction with Joel Schumacher, plans were in place to give Keaton a Robin. Marlon Wayans was in discussions to play the role, with some talk of him appearing in Batman Returns before ultimately being saved for the third movie that never happened. DC Comics has chosen to return to the Batman '89 universe with today's Batman '89 #1, which sees the original Batman film writer Sam Hamm teaming with artist Joe Quinones to continue the story from where it left off in Batman Returns. The issue includes the first appearance of this universe's Robin.
Societycgmagonline.com

DC’s Robin Joins the LGBTQ+ Community in Latest DC Comic

Batman’s Robin is going on a date with a man, but he hasn’t put a label on it yet, which is important. It’s also the right message for anyone listening, whether they identify as LGBTQ+ or not. The latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends ends with Tim Drake (Robin) agreeing to go on a date with someone he previously helped while in costume.
Comicsimpulsegamer.com

‘ROBIN & BATMAN’ Celebrates the Evolution of Batman’s Crimefighting Ally

Robin fans have a lot to be thankful for this November. The Eisner-winning superstar team of writer Jeff Lemire (SWEET TOOTH) and artist Dustin Nguyen (BATMAN) are reuniting after their incredible run on DESCENDER and ASCENDER for ROBIN & BATMAN, a three-issue miniseries exploring the beginning of Dick Grayson’s crime-fighting career.
EntertainmentPosted by
CinemaBlend

With Robin Exploring His Sexuality In Batman Comics, Another LGBT Character Has Taken On The Sidekick Mantle

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Comic book stories are at the forefront of pop culture, thanks to countless film and TV adaptations. But the adventures also continue on the page, and DC fans were recently surprised with the news that Robin Tim Drake would be exploring his sexuality in the comics. And shortly after that revelation, another LGBT character has taken on the sidekick mantle.
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Officially Announces Robin Month

It's a great time to be Batman's sidekick. Tim Drake, one of the most beloved Robins in DC Comics, just took the spotlight for coming out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends #6. The live-action Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are set to lead another season of Titans on HBO Max this week. And now DC has announced an entire month dedicated to the characters who have taken on the Robin mantle.

