Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor and Louisiana DOTD Praise U.S. Senate for Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Posted by Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Louisiana Governor and Louisiana DOTD Praise U.S. Senate for Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. From the Louisiana Office of the Governor – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. are commending the Biden Administration and U.S. Senate for passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bipartisan act allocates $550 billion to the states for infrastructure improvements, and Louisiana is expected to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years.

calcasieu.info

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
