Man sentenced for raping and kidnapping woman in Scranton

The man who pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping a woman was sentenced in Scranton.

Aaron Sherman will spend the next 20 to 40 years in state prison.

In 2019, Sherman hit a woman in the back of the head, dragged her down the Lackawanna Heritage Trail, and raped her.

The victim said he held her for several hours, raped her again, then dropped her off at a Walmart near Pittston.

Sherman has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.