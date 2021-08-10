N.C. health officials urge vaccinations as state sees highest single-day jump in ICU admissions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina experienced the largest single-day jump in hospital ICU admissions since the pandemic began, according to state health officials. “ICU admissions related to COVID-19 jumped to 557 yesterday from 502 the day prior. From Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, there were 547 people ages 20-49 admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said in a news release.www.wect.com
Comments / 0