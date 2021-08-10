What Lionel Messi Said After Signing Two-Year Contract With PSG

As soon as that initial picture emerged of Lionel Messi waving to disbelieving masses from a balcony at Le Bourget airport, wearing a white Ici, C’est Paris T-shirt and a wide smile, the overflow of snide was served.“Those tears disappeared quick.”“Money dries eyes.”“Just another snake who sold out.”The greatest player of our generation – possibly the greatest ever – was forced out of the club he joined at 13, after breaking every record and the idea of what’s plausible on the pitch through 17 seasons in which he came to define Barcelona.After everything he had given them, after everything...