Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Derrick Lee Spillman Pleads Guilty To Twin Cities Armed Robbery Spree

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMSl9_0bNiEP8U00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses in late July of 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derrick Lee Spillman robbed three businesses on July 28, 2020 and four other businesses two days later. In all he robbed three Holiday gas stations, two liquor stores, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant.

During the robberies Spillman pointed handguns at employees, ordered them on the ground, and physically assaulted them.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The attorney’s office says the Hobbs Act “allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Twin Cities#Brooklyn#Interstate Commerce#Wcco#Speedway#Subway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Injured In St. Cloud Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured after a shooting took place in south St. Cloud on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to reports of gun shots at the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue South. When the officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting but no victims were present at the scene. Later two individuals were both admitted to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, suffered during the earlier shooting. After talking to the involved parties, police believe the shooting occurred after an argument took place at Go For It Gas when the...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

James Scholtes Charged In Connection To St. Cloud Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged with arson in connection to a residential fire at the end of last month. James Richard Scholtes faces one count of arson in Stearns County, according to documents filed Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 2nd Street North around 7 a.m. on July 24. It was the third time in a 10-hour time span that they had been dispatched to that residence. When they arrived they spoke to a man who reported a burglary and assault earlier that morning. He later saw...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Justin Kaneakua Assaulted 4 People In Span Of 20 Minutes; High Bail Set Due To ‘Continued Violent Behavior’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Minneapolis man with a lengthy criminal history faces charges accusing him of assaulting four separate victims — including pepper spraying one of the victims — in a span of 20 minutes in Richfield Tuesday. According to charges filed Thursday in Hennepin County, Justin Kaneakua faces third-degree assault and being a convict in possession of tear gas, which are both felonies. He also faces three counts of fifth-degree assault, which is a gross misdemeanor. Justin Kaneakua (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Richfield police officers responded to assault reports from four separate victims. The assaults happened between...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Victor Edwards Convicted Of Riot, Arson Charges For Fueling Fire Inside Target HQ During Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal jury convicted a St. Paul man Thursday for helping fuel a fire inside Target headquarters during unrest in downtown Minneapolis last August. The jury found 32-year-old Victor Edwards guilty of one riot count and one arson count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota. The attorney’s office said trial evidence showed Edwards on Aug. 26, 2020, in a large crowd that had gathered following false rumors of a police shooting on Nicollet Mall. “Throughout the course of the evening, Edwards engaged in acts of rioting, looting, and other property damage,” the attorney’s office said. Surveillance footage showed Edwards and another man, Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, breaking into the Target corporate building with a construction sign just before 11 p.m. The attorney’s office said Jackson started a fire in the mailroom, and Edwards “added a liquid accelerant” to the blaze.   More On WCCO.com: Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month 'I Think I Will Die': Lyft Driver Brutally Beaten By Passenger Wants Policy Changes MN GOP Party Leaders To Have Emergency Meeting Following Federal Sex Trafficking Charges Against Republican Operative And Donor New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

3-Year-Old Girl Dies In Accidental Shooting By 5-Year-Old In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old girl died on Friday after she was accidentally shot by a 5-year-old boy, authorities say. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in a residence shortly before 4 a.m. in Bena. The girl was taken to Deer River Hospital, but she was soon pronounced dead. The case is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month 'I Think I Will Die': Lyft Driver Brutally Beaten By Passenger Wants Policy Changes MN GOP Party Leaders To Have Emergency Meeting Following Federal Sex Trafficking Charges Against Republican Operative And Donor New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Jeremiah Jackson, 16, Charged In Brooklyn Center Shooting; To Be Tried As Adult

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Brooklyn Center teenager has been charged in relation to a shooting in late March. He will tried as an adult. Jeremiah Sheh Jackson, 16, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated robbery in Hennepin County on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, a Brooklyn Center police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 65th Avenue North on March 23 on a report of a shooting. When he arrived, he found a man shot multiple times, including in the leg and torso. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital. Later, the victim said that he...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Marlow Carson Indicted On Federal Charges In Cedar-Riverside Robbery Turned Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old man was indicted on federal charges Tuesday in connection to an April robbery in Minneapolis that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk. The U.S. Attorney Office for the District of Minnesota said that Marlow Carson, of Minneapolis, was indicted by a federal grand jury for interference with commerce by robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of ammunition as a felon. Carson also faces charges in Hennepin County for second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and possessing ammunition or a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. According...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Put The Guns Down’: Mother Pleads For Violence To End In Mpls. After Son Is Fatally Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the past five days, a family in north Minneapolis has been given word that a loved one has been killed. The latest is a woman in her 20s. Her body was dumped in an alley in the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North sometime early Wednesday morning, according to police. LaShae Hinton’s oldest child, 31-year-old Prince Hinton, was gunned down while standing outside the Winner’s Gas Station near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues Saturday evening. “The community needs to come together,” said Hinton. “I don’t care what he was doing, he got the right to stand at the store without someone driving...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Second Man Arrested In Connection With St. Paul Man’s Killing, Dismemberment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a man whose remains were found in Lake Superior last month. The arrest of a 31-year-old Duluth man comes nearly a month after 41-year-old Robert West was charged with accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body or scene of death. The remains of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo of St. Paul were found in buckets and a tote bag on Lake Superior near the shore of Grand Portage in mid-July. Authorities believe he was killed around June 20. According to a criminal...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 In Custody Following Fatal Stabbing Near Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was arrested Thursday morning following a fatal stabbing near downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on the 300 block of Oak Grove Street, near Loring Park. On an upper floor of the building, officers found a man suffered from a stab wound. First-responders attempted to aid the victim before an ambulance brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly thereafter. The name of the victim has yet to be released. Officers found a suspect at the scene and arrested him....
Carver County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Joseph Ness Indicted On 1st-Degree Murder In Sister’s Shooting Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Twin Cities man accused of shooting his sister inside their family home was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday. Joseph Ness had previously been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 25-year-old sister, Noelle Ness. He is in custody at the Carver County Jail, with bail set at $5 million with conditions and $10 million without. Joseph Ness (credit: Carver Co. Sheriff’s Office) According to a criminal complaint, several 911 calls brought authorities to the Ness family home on the afternoon of May 8. Joseph and Noelle Ness’ mother told responding officers her son had killed...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Clinic Where Mass Shooting Occurred Set To Reopen In September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota health clinic in which a shooter opened fire in February, killing one woman and leaving four other people hurt, is set to reopen next month. Allina Health announced Thursday its Buffalo Crossroads clinic will reopen for patients Sept. 27. Employees will be able to visit the facility before the reopening. “On behalf of Allina Health, we want to thank everyone, those nearby and those from around the country for the outpouring of love that has surrounded Allina Health and our Buffalo Crossroads Clinic team over the last several months,” the provider said in a statement. Gregory Ulrich, the...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Find Vehicle Matching Suspect SUV In Highway 169 Shooting That Killed Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  Plymouth police have recovered an SUV matching a description of the suspect vehicle in last month’s shooting of a youth baseball coach on Highway 169. “Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence,” police said in a statement. Jay Boughton, 56, was driving home on July 6 with his son after coaching a youth baseball game when he got into an altercation with another driver on Highway 169. The driver shot him in the head, and Boughton lost control of his car, crashing into several other vehicles in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. His 15-year-old son performed...
Hibbing, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 Of The Twin Boys Found Locked Inside Vehicle In Hibbing Dies; Father Faces Possible Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hibbing police say one of the twin 3-year-old boys found locked inside a vehicle earlier this week has died. Now, the father is facing possible charges. On Monday afternoon, both boys were found unresponsive and suffering from “medical distress due to the extreme heat” inside the vehicle. They had been reported missing hours earlier. One of the boys was flown to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis in critical condition. Police say they were informed Tuesday that he died while receiving medical care. An autopsy will be performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other boy has since been released...
Buffalo, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Gregory Ulrich Found Competent To Stand Trial In Buffalo Clinic Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gregory Ulrich, the man who admitted to opening fire inside a Buffalo health clinic in February, appeared in court Wednesday where he was found competent to stand trial. The defense in Ulrich’s case planned to object to a report evaluating Ulrich’s mental state for Wednesday’s hearing in Buffalo, but they withdrew that objection. The judge in the case then ruled that Ulrich is competent to stand trial. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said he is “pleased” with the judge’s decision. “I can proceed with the prosecution to hold him accountable for the Allina Clinic shooting and the murder...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

MPD Will No Longer Conduct Traffic Stops Solely For ‘Lesser Violations,’ Memo Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department will no longer stop drivers solely for low-level traffic offenses, according to an internal memo obtained by WCCO. Those offenses include “expired tabs, an item dangling from a mirror, or not having a working license plate light.” Police Chief Medaria Arradondo wrote in the memo that the change is an attempt to “better utilize time, resources and operational effectiveness.” “By prioritizing the more serious traffic violations and no longer conducting routine traffic stops on the lesser violations mentioned above where it’s the only offense, it will have minimal impact on current MPD traffic enforcement...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mohamed Abdulle Struck Pregnant Traffic Enforcement Agent With Vehicle Following Argument Over Parking Ticket

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Minneapolis man faces multiple charges accusing him of striking a pregnant traffic enforcement agent with his vehicle after an argument over a parking ticket. On Monday, Mohamed Said Abdulle was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation, one count of careless driving and two counts of fifth-degree assault. The criminal vehicular operation is a gross misdemeanor. The other charges are misdemeanors. According to the complaint, the incident took place on the afternoon of Feb. 21, 2020 on the 1400 block of Lagoon Avenue in Uptown. There, a police officer responded to a personal injury...
Stearns County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist, 58, Injured After Riding Into Ditch In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning in central Minnesota after he overcompensated on a curve, lost control and rode into a ditch. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on County Road 3 in St. Wendel Township, which is about 10 miles northwest of St. Cloud. The motorcyclist, identified as a 58-year-old Kimball man, was not wearing a helmet. An ambulance brought him to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.   More On WCCO.com: Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month 'I Think I Will Die': Lyft Driver Brutally Beaten By Passenger Wants Policy Changes MN GOP Party Leaders To Have Emergency Meeting Following Federal Sex Trafficking Charges Against Republican Operative And Donor New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
Orono, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Lighter Charge for This Kind of Case’: James Blue Could Face 8 Years For Drunken Crash That Killed Two Young Men

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Orono man is charged in the crash that killed two young men. Fifty-one-year-old James Blue faces four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Blue posted a $500,000 bond before his first court hearing on Tuesday. Police say on the night of July 24, Blue drove at a speed of about 100 miles per hour. He struck several trees, killing his passengers, 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. According to the criminal complaint, Blue was showing the victims his Bentley and took them for a ride. Prior to the crash, Blue held a party at his place. Witnesses saw him...
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle House Fire In Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in Brooklyn Park spent the morning battling a house fire. Officials say the fire started around 6:15 a.m. on the 3800 block of Dunbar Court North. (Credit: CBS) The garage is completely destroyed and the home suffered extensive damage as well. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month 'I Think I Will Die': Lyft Driver Brutally Beaten By Passenger Wants Policy Changes MN GOP Party Leaders To Have Emergency Meeting Following Federal Sex Trafficking Charges Against Republican Operative And Donor New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work

Comments / 1

Community Policy