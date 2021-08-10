Derrick Lee Spillman Pleads Guilty To Twin Cities Armed Robbery Spree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses in late July of 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derrick Lee Spillman robbed three businesses on July 28, 2020 and four other businesses two days later. In all he robbed three Holiday gas stations, two liquor stores, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant.

During the robberies Spillman pointed handguns at employees, ordered them on the ground, and physically assaulted them.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The attorney’s office says the Hobbs Act “allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce.”

