Police Search For Masked-Men Who Robbed Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

Authorities are looking to identify the suspects involved in the robbery of a Glen Burnie area 7-Eleven store.

At around midnight on August 10, 2021, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7243 Furnace Branch Road East for a hold-up alarm. Upon arrival, the officer learned that two men robbed the business for cash and property. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the canine unit but were unable to locate the suspects.





The suspects were described as two back males, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing face coverings.





No injuries were reported in this incident.





Robbery Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.