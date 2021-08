Rick Castleberry of Sulphur was born May 13, 1945, in Sulphur to Richard T. and Mary Lou (Hoffman) Castleberry. He died Aug. 4, 2021 at Oklahoma City at the age of 76 years, 2 months and 21 days. Castleberry lived in Sulphur area all his life, graduating from Sulphur High School. He had worked for the Chevrolet dealership in Sulphur for 28 years and also owned Castleberry Rental Properties for many years.