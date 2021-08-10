Johnson County poaching probe ends with dozens of charges, including one felony

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has charged four people with weapons-related and hunting violations after a six-month investigation in Johnson County. Larry D. Jones, 36, of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with being a felon in control of a firearm, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. In addition to pleading guilty to 10 hunting-related charges in Linn County, Jones faces another 30 hunting charges in Johnson County, the DNR reported Tuesday.