Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Christina Yasutomi

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Student Activities JK-12 at Hawaii Baptist Academy. Hawaii Baptist Academy has promoted Christina Yasutomi to Student Activities Director JK-12. In this new position, she will oversee, develop and implement non-academic events and activities that involve groups of at least 100 individuals, or as approved by the president, across all of our campuses. Prior to this position, she served as the school's communications and public relations officer since 2013.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationbizjournals

High school students accepted into Emerson STEM Academy

Students from three area school districts will participate in the Emerson STEM Academy for fall 2021 at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley. The students are from the Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood and Ritenour school districts. They were selected after submitting an application that included essays and recommendations and completing an interview. Selection for this dual enrollment program is competitive and requires students to meet the following goals by the time of high school graduation:
Educationkgou.org

APM Reports: “Who Wants To Be A Teacher?”

Schools around the country are struggling to find enough teachers. Many quit after a short time on the job, creating a constant struggle to replace them. Each year, there are close to 300,000 first-year teachers in the nation’s classrooms. At the same time, enrollment in teacher training programs at colleges and universities is plummeting, and schools are looking to other sources to fill teaching positions. In Nevada, a desperate need for teachers this year led to allowing people with just a high school diploma to fill in as substitutes. Oklahoma recently changed its law to allow people with a bachelor’s degree — in anything — to teach indefinitely on emergency teaching certificates. Schools in Texas are increasingly turning to for-profit teacher training programs. In this timely feature, APM Reports looks at the implications of these changes, both for the children and for the teaching force.
Collegesbizjournals

The value of sourcing candidates through university partnerships

Many organizations are looking to gain a competitive edge in the market. Attaining that edge may involve steps such as reducing costs, developing a new product or service, improving operations, or identifying something they can tout as a core competency. One area that can have a multiplying effect is partnering with a university. A business that does this has a sophisticated way of looking at growth, development and the establishment of future dividends for the long-term health of the business.
Texas StateHuntsville Item

Texas State regents approve SHSU academic changes, charter school

Sam Houston State University’s charter school and degree course changes were among the items approved by the Texas State University System Board of Regents at their regular quarterly meeting on Aug. 12 at Sul Ross State University. The university received authorization to continue the SHSU Charter School contract for a...
EducationPosted by
The 74

What Researchers Know — & Don't — as School Year Gets Underway

With the new school year getting underway, researchers are adamant that data gathered during the 2020-21 academic year lends new urgency to warnings they first sounded in the early days of the pandemic. Already behind academically, low-income students and children of color are increasingly disengaged from school and losing ground — especially in math and […]
Educationelearninginfographics.com

PreK-12 Federal Funding Resources

A Guide to Key Federal Funding Programs for In-Person, Hybrid and Virtual Learning. How can federal funding support your critical education needs?. Technology (Broadband/WiFi, device accessibility) English learners (ELs) Literacy/reading skills. Professional development and teacher training. Special needs and children with disabilities. Extended Day/School Year. Distance and hybrid learning. Educational...

Comments / 0

Community Policy