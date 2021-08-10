Christina Yasutomi
Director of Student Activities JK-12 at Hawaii Baptist Academy. Hawaii Baptist Academy has promoted Christina Yasutomi to Student Activities Director JK-12. In this new position, she will oversee, develop and implement non-academic events and activities that involve groups of at least 100 individuals, or as approved by the president, across all of our campuses. Prior to this position, she served as the school's communications and public relations officer since 2013.www.bizjournals.com
