Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

2021 MAIN STREET NIGHTS PRESENTS Shayna Steele

vopf.com
 3 days ago

Shayna Steele has released three albums ranging from Soul via Blues and Gospel and easily crossing over to retro R&B and Jazz, showcasing her supremely soulful energy, as well as her mind-blowing vocal artistry and songwriting skills. Shayna has performed with the likes of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Bette Midler, and Steely Dan as a sought after background vocalist. Shayna has toured regularly as a featured vocalist with Grammy Award winning trumpeter, Chris Botti, and was a featured vocalist on Snarky Puppy’s “Family Dinner” and reached #1 on the Dance Billboard charts as a featured vocalist on Moby’s “Disco Lies.” For weather related changes or cancellations, please call 708.283.5647 or for general inquiries, 708.748.2005.

vopf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Chris Botti
Person
Moby
Person
Rihanna
Person
Shayna Steele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Dance#Songwriting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Utica, NYcnyhomepage.com

Shayna Steele stops in Utica on U.S. tour

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Shayna Steele has performed on Broadway, started a band, produced records, and toured the world as a background singer for artists like Bette Midler, Kelly Clarkson, and Rhianna. Now, she’s kicking off her first tour around the United States as a solo artist. Her performance for the Levitt AMP concert series at Kopernik Memorial Park on Monday, August 9 is one of many stops on her tour being hosted by the Levitt organization.
Jackson, CAMountain Democrat

Main Street Theatre Works is killing it this summer

JACKSON — Main Street Theatre Works is open at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson and ready to launch its second summer show. Coming off a successful run of the hilarious “Kong’s Night Out,” MSTW moves from Kong-size chaos to murder with “A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody.”. Written by...
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

String quartet next in Main Street concert series

MANASQUAN — Next week’s Meet Me on Main Street concert, presented by the Algonquin Arts Theatre and the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce, will feature a performance by Four Shore Strings. “This classically trained string quartet features a varied repertoire including a wide variety of genres and composers. From Beethoven to...
Canyon, TXKFDA

Canyon Main Street hosting Movie Night this Friday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Main Street will be hosting a movie night at Kent Johnson Memorial Baseball complex. On Friday, starting at 9:00 at night, they will be showing the sandlot for free, as well as providing free popcorn and water. They just ask that you bring a...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Debra Winger talks about dropping out of ‘A League of Their Own’ over Madonna casting

Debra Winger dropped out of 1992’s A League of Their Own because she didn’t want to act with Madonna. The straight-shooting actress, 66, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Telegraph, including discussing how she was supposed to be a Rockford Peach — specifically Dottie Hinson — and spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs for the role. However, when the Material Girl was cast as “All the Way” Mae Mordabito, the three-time Academy Award nominee bailed, accusing director Penny Marshall of “making an Elvis film.” Winger’s role went to Geena Davis, but she collected a paycheck anyway.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Celebritiesktwb.com

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Friday, August 13th

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, has agreed to step away from her conservatorship. Kelly Clarkson received GREAT news yesterday – her prenup will be upheld in her divorce to Brandon Blackstock. Plus, new movies out this weekend, including “Respect” – Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin. And, it’s finally here! The new album “Good Things” from Dan + Shay.
Musicthebrag.com

Brian May reveals how the ‘difficult’ Axl Rose treated him when he opened for Guns N’ Roses

Queen’s Brian May has shared his thoughts on Guns n’ Roses members Axl Rose and Slash, revealing that Rose was “known for being difficult.”. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, May was asked how he ended up collaborating with Slash when the Guns n’ Roses guitarist made a guest appearance on May’s ‘Tie Your Mother Down’ performance on The Tonight Show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy