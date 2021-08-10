2021 MAIN STREET NIGHTS PRESENTS Shayna Steele

Shayna Steele has released three albums ranging from Soul via Blues and Gospel and easily crossing over to retro R&B and Jazz, showcasing her supremely soulful energy, as well as her mind-blowing vocal artistry and songwriting skills. Shayna has performed with the likes of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Bette Midler, and Steely Dan as a sought after background vocalist. Shayna has toured regularly as a featured vocalist with Grammy Award winning trumpeter, Chris Botti, and was a featured vocalist on Snarky Puppy’s “Family Dinner” and reached #1 on the Dance Billboard charts as a featured vocalist on Moby’s “Disco Lies.” For weather related changes or cancellations, please call 708.283.5647 or for general inquiries, 708.748.2005.