Local Physician Elected Partner at Florida Digestive Health Specialists
Florida Digestive Health Specialists recently welcomed Dr. Marc Bernstein as a partner, effective immediately. Bernstein is a board-certified gastroenterologist who received his medical degree at Florida State University, then completed an internal medicine residency, gastroenterology fellowship and interventional endoscopy fellowship in New York and Pennsylvania. He has a special interest in colorectal cancer screening, gastrointestinal reflux disease and pancreaticobiliary diseases.www.sarasotamagazine.com
Comments / 0