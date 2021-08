Ah, waffles. The delicious breakfast treat that can magically transform your day and put you on a good path. As a brand, Waffle House appreciates the role that waffles play in our lives and leaves nothing to chance to please its customers. Its origins can be traced back to the 1950s when its founders decided to open an eatery that would cater to hungry diners 24 hours a day (via WHU Registration). Waffle House continues to follow this policy and has thousands of 24/7 outlets spread across the U.S. The brand says, "Whether you are a Waffle House Regular, or this is your first time experiencing our restaurant, we welcome you with open arms." Sweet.