David Krueck hired at Perkins Coie’s Boise office
Has been hired at Perkins Coie’s Boise office as a commercial litigation attorney. Krueck has more than 20 years of experience representing companies and individuals in matters involving general business disputes, construction disputes and administrative proceedings. He has experience with lien, bond, defect and delay/impact claims; commercial evictions, and foreclosures, and has served as lead counsel in multiple trials in both federal and state courts.idahobusinessreview.com
