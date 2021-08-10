Cancel
Public Safety

Man sentenced to prison in child abuse case

By Wyoming News Exchange
svinews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON (WNE) — A registered sex offender who was to have no contact with children has been sentenced to 4-10 years of incarceration for child abuse for an incident that occurred in October 2020. Jacob D. Balli, 23, was on probation for an attempted sexual assault of a minor that...

