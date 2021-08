The Caring Corner food pantry is asking for your help to resupply the food pantry at Masonville-Rancocas Methodist Church on Aug. 14. This food pantry is located in Mt. Laurel and serves folks in our own area who are hungry. As many are aware, costs have risen dramatically due to shortages from the pandemic. Especially needed items are diapers, baby wipes, canned fruit and cereal. Since we are so close to the new school year, we are also asking for donations of school supplies.