Funds available to Ohio employers through COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality program
COLUMBUS – Funds are still available for certain Ohio employers to fight the spread of COVID-19 by making improvements to indoor air quality. “Maintaining indoor air quality is critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19 within facilities,” said BWC Interim Administrator/CEO John Logue. “We highly encourage all eligible facilities to take advantage of these funds and to protect vulnerable Ohioans.”www.richlandsource.com
