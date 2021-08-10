Beautiful, contemporary Bay Area home of Carlos Santana for sale. Step inside

The famous “skinny house” in Boston – the city’s slimmest home, just 10 feet wide and 30 feet long – is up for sale again, this time for $1.2 million.The house, located in the city’s North End at 44 Hull Street, was listed for sale on Monday by Carmela Laurella of CL Properties for the first time since 2017, when it was sold for $900,000, reported The Boston Globe.The four-story building has a roof deck, private garden, two bedrooms, kitchen and a bathroom. It narrows down further to a mere 9.25 feet wide at the rear and measures about 1,165...