Beautiful, contemporary Bay Area home of Carlos Santana for sale. Step inside

Merced Sun-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary guitarist Carlos Santana is selling his Tiburon, California, home that overlooks San Francisco and the Bay for $5.777 million. PHOTO: Jason Wells.

Real Estate
The Independent

Boston’s skinniest home built out of spite in inheritance row goes on market for $1.2m

The famous “skinny house” in Boston – the city’s slimmest home, just 10 feet wide and 30 feet long – is up for sale again, this time for $1.2 million.The house, located in the city’s North End at 44 Hull Street, was listed for sale on Monday by Carmela Laurella of CL Properties for the first time since 2017, when it was sold for $900,000, reported The Boston Globe.The four-story building has a roof deck, private garden, two bedrooms, kitchen and a bathroom. It narrows down further to a mere 9.25 feet wide at the rear and measures about 1,165...
Galveston, TX

Take a look inside this Galveston home for sale that survived the 1900 hurricane

One of Galveston's oldest homes is on the market and ready for another history buff. A Victorian home built in 1877 and meticulously restored since has hit the market. The Isadore Lovenberg House in the East End Historic District has been owned since 2014 by a Galveston College history professor. It has 12-foot ceilings, multiple porches, a garage apartment and a heated pool.
San Francisco, CA

Photos: Music legend Carlos Santana selling Tiburon home for $6 million

Bay Area music legend Carlos Santana is selling his hillside Tiburon home for $5.777 million. The 3,690-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, boasts sweeping views of the bay. Walls of windows frame views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco in many of the living areas, while two spacious patios provide scenic vistas. The home also features hardwood floors and modern design and finishes.
Edwardsville, IL

See inside: Gorgeous St. Louis area $989,000 5-bed home

The home at 7005 Monday Court in Edwardsville is on the market for $989,000 and includes a four-car garage, five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and the property encompasses 0.46 acres. The home also includes a covered deck space, screened-in porch and lower-level patio. The master bedroom includes two walk-in closets,...
San Francisco, CA

Stanley Roberts of 'People Behaving Badly' wants to move back to the Bay Area

Stanley Roberts misses the ocean. He misses his family. He misses good burritos. And now, he wants to move back to the Bay Area. Roberts, the longtime anchor of KRON4’s “People Behaving Badly,” left San Mateo County in 2018. He said KRON couldn’t meet his salary demands, and he had to leave “in order to be able to put food on the table for my family.” (KRON4 declined to comment.)
Music

One of the Bay Area’s most fabled music publications is up for sale

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Want to own one of the Bay Area’s most fabled music publications?. Well, BAM magazine — which has covered Green Day, Sammy Hagar, Santana, the Donnas and other members of the local music scene for decades as well as once hosted one of the Bay Area’s best parties/award shows (aka the Bammies) — is up for sale.
San Francisco, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Breakthrough Cases Among Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the highly contagious delta variant surges in the San Francisco Bay Area, more restaurants are choosing to temporarily close their doors due to breakthrough cases among staff members. The sign outside the Moroccan restaurant Aziza on Geary Boulevard reads that it will be temporarily closed for all services until further notice, adding “Stay healthy and wear your mask.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Shop (@ramenshopoakland) Managing Partner Scott Chilcutt says the tough call was made after a guest came down with COVID. The entire staff subsequently got tested, and three...

