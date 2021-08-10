Traci Golownia AIA

What has your experience on the AIA Baltimore board meant to you? This is my second time returning to the AIA Baltimore board. I was an Associate Director from 2008-09; currently on the AIA board as a Director since 2019. The experience has been nothing but rewarding. AIA Baltimore is among the first few local chapters to celebrate 150 years. I am delighted and honored to be a part of the board as we celebrate this special milestone birthday.