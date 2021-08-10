Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Traci Golownia AIA

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Bachelor of Science, Kent State University, Bachelor of Architecture, Kent State University. A consummate professional, Traci Golownia AIA works closely with clients and consultants to support communication, maintain design intent and ensure that projects exceed all expectations. She believes that architecture should connect people and serve a larger purpose, especially when it comes to community-focused developments. Her commitment, coupled with her 20 years of experience, have made her a well-respected industry expert in retail, mixed-use and hospitality developments.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent State University#Design#Bachelor Of Architecture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Educationbizjournals

Jeff Hysjulien AIA, NCARB

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Architecture, North Dakota State University, Bachelor of Science, North Dakota State University. For more than 20 years, Jeff Hysjulien AIA, NCARB has focused on mixed-use projects with a special emphasis on wellness facilities and fitness centers. His experience leading design teams has honed his skills in the creative process as well as his focus on the customer experience. His understanding of demanding clients combined with a business sense for development makes him a potent practitioner, while his outgoing, optimistic personality makes him an ideal colleague.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Lovin, AIA

PRIMEbusiness is please to announce that Chris Lovin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C has been hired as Principal Architect. Chris will expand the firm’s offerings during Programming and Planning while also enhancing existing services during Pre-Construction and Construction. His 20+ years of public sector design experience includes all aspects and scales of project development. Chris has served on governing boards both locally and statewide for the American Institute of Architects. www.primeb.com.
SportsPayson Roundup

AIA releases guidelines for returning to fall sports

Fall practice officially began on Monday, Aug. 2 for high school football with other sports soon to follow. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) sent out a press release on July 26 with recommended guidelines for returning to athletic activity in AIA member schools and programs while COVID-19 is present in the community.
Politicsalbanyceo.com

Dr. Tracy Simmons-Williams on the Flint River SHRM

President of the Flint River SHRM Dr. Tracy Simmons-Williams discusses the new formed Flint River SHRM and the resources they offer to their members. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Tracy, CAyieldpro.com

Katerra’s Tracy assets purchased by VBS

Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), announced that the company has received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston Division) to purchase Katerra, Inc. assets, including the lease and tenant improvement of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and offices in Tracy, Calif. Katerra filed for bankruptcy protection on June 6, 2021 and the transaction is part of a court supervised sale of its assets.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

KAI Design Hires Project Architect Morgan Robinett, AIA, NCARB

KAI Design is excited to announce the hiring of Project Architect Morgan Robinett, AIA, NCARB, at its St. Louis office. As Project Architect, Robinett is responsible for producing construction documents through collaboration with a multi-discipline team to maximize the use of resources to enhance design and build collaboration, in turn improving the value-added building strategies. She will also assist in construction administration and managing the bidding phases.
Politicsaiabaltimore.org

Board Spotlight: Madhuri Subramaniam, AIA

What has your experience on the AIA Baltimore board meant to you? This is my second time returning to the AIA Baltimore board. I was an Associate Director from 2008-09; currently on the AIA board as a Director since 2019. The experience has been nothing but rewarding. AIA Baltimore is among the first few local chapters to celebrate 150 years. I am delighted and honored to be a part of the board as we celebrate this special milestone birthday.
High Schoolyourvalley.net

Highland Prep sharpens teams for AIA

Shane Stephenson arrived from Montana in 2020 to coach the Highland Prep football team and serve as the charter school’s assistant athletic director. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will...
Marion County, IAkniakrls.com

Tracy Festival Upcoming

The annual Tracy Festival will be held August 27th through 29th in Tracy. On Friday the 27th, a movie at the ballpark will be held at dusk to kick off the festivities. Numerous activities will be held Saturday the 28th, including a pancake breakfast, bingo, a kid zone, car show, kids tractor pull, bags tournament, and more. The evening will be capped off with a Joe Inman concert at 7:30. Organizing committee member Kristen McCombs says this is an opportunity to experience a big festival with small town charm.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

AIA Houston to Host 2021 Sandcastle Competition in Galveston

For the past 34 years, architecture firms in and around Houston have spent months ideating and developing designs for the Sandcastle Competition. The contest is a fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness of architecture’s influence in Houston’s communities.
Lehi, UTmassachusettsnewswire.com

SimpleNexus’ Tracy Farber named a NEXT 2021 Powerhouse Awards winner

LEHI, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Tracy Farber, director of sales engineering, has been named a 2021 Powerhouse Awards winner by Next Mortgage Events (NEXT). NEXT’s Powerhouse...
CollegesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is a Master's Degree Worth It?

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted a lot of students, like me, to go back to school and get their master's degree instead of trying to get a job amid all of the uncertainty. But the high costs – and debt load for many – makes you wonder: Is it worth it?
Businessbizjournals

Hard Rock International taps Panama Jack CEO for senior VP role

Hard Rock has appointed an executive who brings experience from Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Brothers to drive brand exposure and customer reach. Kimberly Manna will serve as senior vice president of retail and licensing for the entertainment company, which has more than 240 venues in 68 countries, including owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, “rock shops,” live performance venues and cafes.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

An office equipment supplier with a Dayton sales office is one of the region's best employers. Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Business category. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, and provides process automation for companies in the digital imaging industry and...
Economybizjournals

Industrial Design Board to consider incentives for Hoffman Media project

A Birmingham company is requesting incentives for a $7.15 million corporate relocation project. The city of Birmingham Industrial Development Board will vote on Monday, Aug. 16 on a request for incentives for Hoffman Media. According to the IDB agenda, the company has put in a request to abate noneducational ad...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Cornell Softens Stance on Remote Teaching

Two days after announcing Cornell University announced it would not consider any requests from faculty to teach remotely, not even requests "premised on the need for a disability accommodation" -- a stance that many questioned on legal and moral grounds -- Cornell’s provost sent a follow-up message Friday suggesting the university may take a somewhat more flexible approach.
Collegesbizjournals

The value of sourcing candidates through university partnerships

Many organizations are looking to gain a competitive edge in the market. Attaining that edge may involve steps such as reducing costs, developing a new product or service, improving operations, or identifying something they can tout as a core competency. One area that can have a multiplying effect is partnering with a university. A business that does this has a sophisticated way of looking at growth, development and the establishment of future dividends for the long-term health of the business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy