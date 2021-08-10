Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don’t and what’s next

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of holding on to power, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned Tuesday. We take you through what happened and what’s next:. Cuomo was under investigation for several things, but the prevailing issue leading to his resignation concerned sexual harassment allegations. An investigative report released last week said he sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom had worked for him or the state. Other issues in play in a state Assembly impeachment probe: how his administration handled data on COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes, his $5 million pandemic leadership book deal and whether friends and relatives were given special access to COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic.