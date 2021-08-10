Cancel
Environment

Tracking prolonged uncomfortable heat and humidity

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower or storm north of I-70. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index between 105-110. EXTENDED:. There are some showers trying to get going south of I-70 in Kansas, but I don't...

