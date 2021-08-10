Tracking prolonged uncomfortable heat and humidity

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the mid-60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Showers have moved out of most of Mid-Missouri, with any chance of rain tied to the cold front that will push south of I-44 tonight. Skies gradually clear into Saturday, and humidity lowers with dew points falling into the low 60s into Saturday afternoon. The weekend looks gorgeous with highs in the low to mid-80s. High pressure works east early next week, shifting our winds aloft to the south by Tuesday into Wednesday. That will allow temperatures to gradually warm back up into the upper 80s by Tuesday and usher a few disturbances into the area that could trigger scattered showers and storms late week.