Richmond, VA

Jean-Pierre takes Hermitage helm after 6-1 season

By Natalie Kalibat
WRIC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Change has been the story at Hermitage the last few years. Timothy Jean-Pierre will be the Panthers’ fourth head coach in as many seasons. He’ll have a good foundation to build on: Hermitage went 6-0 in the regular season this spring and played Manchester well in the playoffs before falling, 49-28. “The goal is to win and that is a daily mantra,” Jean-Pierre said. “We don’t focus too far ahead of today. Every game is a key game at Hermitage, so we are focused on Meadowbrook (at home) right now, Week 1.”

