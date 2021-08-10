Jean-Pierre takes Hermitage helm after 6-1 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Change has been the story at Hermitage the last few years. Timothy Jean-Pierre will be the Panthers’ fourth head coach in as many seasons. He’ll have a good foundation to build on: Hermitage went 6-0 in the regular season this spring and played Manchester well in the playoffs before falling, 49-28. “The goal is to win and that is a daily mantra,” Jean-Pierre said. “We don’t focus too far ahead of today. Every game is a key game at Hermitage, so we are focused on Meadowbrook (at home) right now, Week 1.”